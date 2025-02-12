Packers 7-Round Mock Draft: Green Bay Adds Talent for Super Bowl Return
Following the Super Bowl, the Green Bay Packers enter the 2025 NFL offseason with all of their seven picks and a prime opportunity to build on the success of their last three draft classes.
With a young, ascending roster already in place, this draft could be the final piece in their pursuit of a Super Bowl run.
To take the next step, the Packers must zero in on the areas that will push them past the Philadelphia Eagles—the team that ended their playoff run last season and won the Super Bowl.
Here’s a seven-round Packers mock draft designed to reinforce their roster and position them for a legitimate championship push in 2025.
Round 1, No. 23 Overall: Armand Membou, OL, Missouri
If the Packers want to take down the Eagles, they need to reinforce their offensive line.
Green Bay got bullied in the trenches during the playoffs, especially after Josh Myers went down with an injury. Protecting Jordan Love and establishing a more dominant presence up front should be a top priority.
They already have 2024 first-rounder Jordan Morgan waiting for a starting role in 2025. So, why not double down on premium offensive line talent?
Looking ahead, Zach Tom, Rasheed Walker, and Sean Rhyan are all set to hit unrestricted free agency in 2026, and Elgton Jenkins follows the year after. The Packers can’t keep everyone, which means it’s time to replenish the talent pipeline before holes start to appear.
Armand Membou is a versatile, athletic offensive lineman who fits Green Bay’s mold perfectly. He played offensive tackle in college but has the skill set to kick inside to guard if needed.
The Packers have long prioritized positional flexibility, and Membou gives them another high-upside, plug-and-play option for the future.
Building a dominant offensive line is the first step in turning this young team into a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Adding Membou ensures Green Bay remains strong up front, regardless of upcoming contract decisions.