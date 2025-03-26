Packers 3-Round Mock Draft: Green Bay Gets Jordan Love All The Weapons

Round 3, Pick 87: Jared Wilson, C, Georgia

Since this mock draft is all about giving Jordan Love ALL the weapons, it only makes sense to stay on the offensive side of the ball.

Green Bay’s wide receiver room is now locked and loaded. With Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Luther Burden III, and Jayden Higgins, the Packers have enough firepower to hold down the fort until Christian Watson returns midseason.

At tight end, Tucker Kraft has emerged as the go-to guy. He’s dangerous after the catch and should be primed for another leap forward. Luke Musgrave provides a highly athletic second option.

At running back, Josh Jacobs is set for another big year, while MarShawn Lloyd, Emanuel Wilson, and Chris Brooks round out what might be the deepest RB room in the league.

That leaves the offensive line.

The Packers let Jon Runyan walk in 2024, and this offseason, it was Josh Myers' turn to find a new home. Looking ahead to 2026, Rasheed Walker, Sean Rhyan, and Zach Tom are all set to hit free agency, meaning Green Bay will have some tough decisions to make.

They won’t be able to keep everyone. They already drafted Jordan Morgan in the first round last year, and now they should double down by adding another young lineman to develop.

Jared Wilson has only one year of starting experience, but that’s not a dealbreaker for the Packers. They can offer him a redshirt year to develop before potentially stepping in as a starter in 2026.

Wilson is a fluid athlete with his best football still ahead of him. After missing the Senior Bowl, he’s flying under the radar—a sleeper pick who could turn into a steal late in the third round.

