Packers 3-Round Mock Draft: Green Bay Gets Jordan Love All The Weapons

Round 2, Pick 54: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

Yes, you read that correctly. The Packers finally broke their first-round wide receiver drought by drafting Luther Burden III—and now, they’re doubling down at the position in the second round.

Christian Watson is projected to miss at least half of the season as he recovers from the ACL tear he suffered in the final game of 2024. The Packers are hopeful he returns at full strength, but when you combine his injury history with his 6-foot-4 frame, there are plenty of unknowns.

Without him, Green Bay lacks a true deep threat—a receiver who can make defenses sweat just by lining up outside. They did sign Mecole Hardman, but Hardman is more of a gadget player and returner than a full-time receiver in the rotation.

Jayden Higgins won’t replace Watson’s game-breaking speed, but he’s a smooth athlete who could immediately bolster Green Bay’s receiver room. In two years at Iowa State, he caught 140 passes for 2,166 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Perhaps his best trait is his reliable hands. The Packers struggled with drops last season, but Higgins is as sure-handed as they come. That might be the best news Jordan Love has heard all week.

With Watson and Romeo Doubs set to hit unrestricted free agency in 2026—and Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks following in 2027—Green Bay needs to reload its receiver room before it runs dry.

Adding Burden and Higgins would give Love and Matt LaFleur plenty of creative options to build the offense around, ensuring the passing game stays fully stocked for years to come.