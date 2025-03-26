Packers 3-Round Mock Draft: Green Bay Gets Jordan Love All The Weapons

Round 1, Pick 23: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

The free-agent wide receiver market was underwhelming, and it’s hard to blame the Packers for not wading into those shallow waters.

Tee Higgins was expected to be the top available receiver, but the Cincinnati Bengals slapped the franchise tag on him before ultimately locking him into a long-term deal.

With Higgins off the table, that left Davante Adams, Chris Godwin, Amari Cooper, Stefon Diggs, and Keenan Allen as the biggest names on the market. The Packers were reportedly in the mix for Adams, who ended up returning to the West Coast and signing with the Los Angeles Rams, but they wisely stayed away from the others.

The most frustrating miss, however, was D.K. Metcalf. The Seattle Seahawks traded Metcalf—along with a sixth-round pick—in exchange for just a second and a seventh. That price tag seemed reasonable enough.

But then came the real cost. The Pittsburgh Steelers handed Metcalf a massive four-year, $132 million contract, a number that likely gave the Packers sticker shock.

That's where prospect Luther Burden III could help Green Bay move past their missed opportunities.

Burden’s 2024 campaign didn’t quite match his 2023 breakout, but he still flashed enough big-play ability to be worthy of a first-round pick. When he gets the ball in his hands, good things happen—he’s a playmaker in every sense.

Missouri loved using him on wide receiver screens, crossing routes, and quick throws, allowing him to create after the catch. That aligns perfectly with Matt LaFleur’s offense, which thrives on scheming open looks for dynamic receivers.

Burden may not be the prototypical WR1, but he’d immediately inject more talent into Green Bay’s receiver room—and give Jordan Love another weapon to work with.