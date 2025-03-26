Packers 3-Round Mock Draft: Green Bay Gets Jordan Love All The Weapons

The Green Bay Packers underwhelmed in free agency and will have to lean on the 2025 NFL Draft to make up for lost opportunities.

General manager Brian Gutekunst had Packers fans buzzing when he spoke about the team needing to show more urgency in its pursuit of another Super Bowl. Naturally, the hope was that this urgency would extend to free agency.

Last offseason, Gutekunst opened the checkbook, landing impact players like Xavier McKinney and Josh Jacobs. With money to spend again this year, many expected another aggressive approach. Instead, the Packers settled for underwhelming additions in cornerback Nate Hobbs and offensive guard Aaron Banks—moves that felt more like plugging leaks than making waves.

But what’s done is done, and there’s no use crying over spilled cap space.

The focus now shifts to the future. With the NFL Draft about a month away, the Packers have a golden opportunity to keep their recent hot streak alive. Gutekunst has been on a heater in recent years, adding promising talent to Green Bay’s already strong roster. This draft presents another chance to inject young talent into the mix.

Green Bay holds eight picks in this year’s draft—one in each of the first seven rounds, plus a compensatory selection in the seventh. Gutekunst may try to stockpile more ammo, but even as it stands, the Packers have plenty of opportunities to address their remaining roster needs.

Rather than mock all seven rounds, we’re locking in on Days 1 and 2, projecting the Packers’ first three picks in an effort to get Jordan Love the help he didn’t receive in free agency.