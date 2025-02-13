Packers 2025 Offseason Trade Target Big Board 2.0
8. Cooper Kupp, Wide Receiver, Los Angeles Rams
Cooper Kupp is another veteran wide receiver who could bring both high-level play on the field and valuable leadership to a young Packers receiving corps.
Injuries are a concern, but when Kupp is healthy, he’s still one of the most reliable targets in the league. Despite missing five games in 2024, he still posted 67 catches for 710 yards and six touchdowns, proving he can still produce at a high level.
The question for Green Bay is whether he’s worth the cost—both in terms of trade compensation and salary. If the price is right, adding a savvy route-runner and sure-handed veteran could help take Jordan Love’s development to another level.
9. Garrett Wilson, Wide Receiver, New York Jets
Garrett Wilson is flat-out better than several receivers ahead of him on this list.
At just 24 years old, he’s already established himself as one of the most dynamic young receivers in the league. His 101 catches, 1,104 yards, and seven touchdowns in 2024 are proof that his best football is still ahead of him.
So why isn’t he higher on the list?
Because trading for Wilson wouldn’t just cost a massive haul in draft capital—it would also mean committing to a massive contract extension down the road. Wilson has two years left on his rookie deal, but once that’s up, he’ll be looking for top-tier receiver money, likely in the $30 million per year range.
If the Packers are going to make a move for him, they need to be prepared to pay him like one of the best in the game that he is.
10. Jeffery Simmons, Defensive Tackle, Tennessee Titans
Jeffery Simmons has been one of the NFL’s most disruptive interior defenders, but playing in Tennessee has kept him somewhat under the radar. Three Pro Bowls and a reputation for wrecking opposing offensive lines say otherwise.
Simmons is a constant presence in the middle of the defense, capable of collapsing the pocket and bringing quarterbacks down from the interior. That’s exactly the type of player Green Bay could use next to Kenny Clark to give their defensive front a dominant inside presence.
If the Titans are open to a deal, the Packers should be ready to make a strong offer. Pairing Simmons with Clark would change the entire complexion of Green Bay’s defense.