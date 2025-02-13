Packers 2025 Offseason Trade Target Big Board 2.0
6. Deebo Samuel, Wide Receiver, San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel jumps onto the trade board after his recent trade demand from the 49ers, finally pushing a long-simmering situation toward a potential resolution.
San Francisco and Samuel have flirted with a trade for years, but this time, both sides seem highly motivated to make something happen. If the 49ers are truly willing to move him, Green Bay should at least see what it would take to get a deal done.
Samuel isn’t a traditional WR1, but he’s one of the most versatile weapons in the league.
Even in a down year in 2024, he still posted 51 catches for 670 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 42 rushing attempts for 136 yards and another score. That kind of dual-threat ability could make him a nightmare in Matt LaFleur’s offense, which thrives on motion, deception, and getting playmakers in space.
The fit isn’t perfect, but the upside is undeniable. If the price is right, Samuel could bring a dynamic new element to Green Bay’s attack.
7. Davante Adams, Wide Receiver, New York Jets
The Jets are on the verge of a major re-tool, and that likely means Davante Adams could be on the move.
Adams isn’t the same dominant force he was when he left Green Bay, but he’s still a high-level receiver who can give a team WR1 production. Between the Raiders and Jets last season, he hauled in 85 catches for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns—hardly signs of a player falling off a cliff.
The bigger challenge is his contract.
Adams carries a massive $38.4 million cap hit in each of the next two seasons, and any team trading for him would likely need to rework the deal. If Green Bay is willing to navigate that financial hurdle, bringing Adams back could be a real possibility.