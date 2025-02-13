Packers 2025 Offseason Trade Target Big Board 2.0
4. Trey Hendrickson, Defensive End, Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals have some tough choices to make this offseason, and one of them is Trey Hendrickson’s future.
His name might not carry the same weight as Myles Garrett, but Hendrickson has been one of the most productive pass rushers in football over the past half-decade. He’s posted at least 13.5 sacks in four of the last five seasons, including 17.5 in each of the last two. That’s the kind of pass-rushing juice that changes games.
Acquiring Hendrickson wouldn’t come cheap. He’s outside the typical age range of Green Bay’s usual trade targets, and his next contract won’t be cheap either.
But elite production is elite production, and Hendrickson still has plenty left in the tank. If the Bengals are open to moving him, the Packers should be ready with an offer.
5. Bradley Chubb, Defensive End, Miami Dolphins
The last pass-rusher on the trade board is two-time Pro Bowler Bradley Chubb, a player who comes with both big upside and big risk.
Chubb tore his ACL in December 2023, costing him the entire 2024 season. It was the third ACL tear of his career, which is a major red flag.
But when healthy, Chubb is an impact player who can still disrupt quarterbacks and set the edge in the run game.
The Dolphins are in a financial squeeze and will need to clean up their cap sheet this offseason. Trading Chubb would only save them a modest $1.27 million, but it could net them valuable draft picks in return.
Given his injury history, this would be a high-risk, high-reward move for Green Bay. But if the price is right, taking a swing on a potential game-changer might be worth it.