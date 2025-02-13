Packers 2025 Offseason Trade Target Big Board 2.0
2. Maxx Crosby, Defensive End, Las Vegas Raiders
If Myles Garrett is off the table, Maxx Crosby would be the next best option.
At 27 years old, Crosby is two years younger than Garrett and is coming off his fourth straight Pro Bowl season.
He’s a relentless, high-motor edge rusher whose energy is infectious—the kind of player who sets the tone for an entire defense. That kind of mentality would have a trickle-down effect on a Packers front that lacked consistent juice in 2024.
The Raiders don’t have much incentive to trade him. Unlike Cleveland, their cap situation is manageable, and Crosby is the type of player you build around, not move.
But draft picks talk, and if Green Bay is willing to put together the right package, Las Vegas might listen.
3. D.K. Metcalf, Wide Receiver, Seattle Seahawks
The Packers need to find a playmaker at wide receiver this offseason.
Options in free agency are slim. Tee Higgins is the only high-end target available, and with an expected $25-30 million annual price tag, he may be out of Green Bay’s budget.
The trade market, however, has plenty of intriguing names, including D.K. Metcalf.
Metcalf is entering the final year of his contract with a significant cap hit, making him a prime trade candidate.
Seattle’s financial situation is tight, and trading him would save them nearly $11 million in 2025. If the Seahawks decide to reset and reallocate resources elsewhere, the Packers should be ready to make a move.
Metcalf’s size, speed, and big-play ability would give Jordan Love the true No. 1 target he needs to take this offense to another level.