Packers 2025 Offseason Trade Target Big Board
5. Davante Adams, Wide Receiver, New York Jets
It’s hard to imagine Davante Adams wearing green and gold again, but if the Jets decide to tear it down, the Packers should at least make the call.
Adams isn’t the same player he was when he left Green Bay. He’s 32 and on the wrong side of his career arc. But he’s still a high-level receiver and would give the Packers something they lack—experience and reliability. He knows how to win matchups, how to get open when it matters, and how to handle the grind of a deep playoff run.
The biggest advantage of a potential Adams deal is the cost. Or lack thereof.
He likely wouldn’t require the same draft capital as Wilson or Metcalf. If Green Bay wants a proven veteran to mentor their young receivers while still being productive, Adams might be the best balance of cost and impact.
6. Jeffery Simmons, Defensive Lineman, Tennessee Titans
The Packers don’t technically need to add to their defensive line. T.J. Slaton is the only lineman not under contract for next season, so they have continuity. But keeping the same group isn’t necessarily a good thing after the way the unit underperformed in 2024.
That's where Jeffery Simmons comes into play.
Simmons is one of the best interior defensive linemen in the league. He’s equally dominant against the run and the pass, a rare combination for a defensive tackle. Adding him to the mix with Kenny Clark would turn Green Bay’s defensive line from a question mark into one of the team’s biggest strengths.
The challenge here is the price. Simmons is under contract through 2027, and the Titans aren’t exactly in a hurry to move one of their best players. But if Tennessee’s front office decides to hit reset, this is the kind of deal that could be worth exploring.