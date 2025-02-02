Packers 2025 Offseason Trade Target Big Board
3. Trey Hendrickson, Edge, Cincinnati Bengals
Gutekunst prefers acquiring players before their peak, not paying for past production. Trey Hendrickson doesn’t exactly fit that model. At 30 years old, he’s a little older than the type of player Green Bay usually targets. But at some point, production speaks louder than age.
Hendrickson has been an absolute wrecking ball over the last few years. He’s coming off a 17.5-sack season—his second straight—and has put up at least 13.5 sacks in four of the last five years. He hasn’t missed a game in three seasons.
Would the Bengals move him? Maybe.
He's in the final year of his contract and would need a new deal upon arrival. But if Gutekunst can talk himself into Hendrickson having a couple of elite years left, this is the kind of veteran acquisition that could put the Packers’ pass rush over the top.
4. Garrett Wilson, Wide Receiver, New York Jets
Trying to figure out what the New York Jets are doing at any given time is an impossible task. Dysfunction doesn’t even begin to describe it. If they decide to make another bizarre move this offseason, trading Garrett Wilson would be near the top of the list.
Wilson has been one of the most productive young receivers in the league, racking up three straight 1,000-yard seasons in three years. His 2024 campaign was his best yet, with 101 receptions, 1,104 yards, and seven touchdowns.
But Wilson’s contract situation is about to become a problem for New York. He’s only under contract for 2025 with a team option for 2026. After that, he’s going to want a massive payday. If the Jets don’t want to deal with that, they could shop him now while his value is sky-high.
For Green Bay, this would be expensive. They’d likely need to part with a premium draft pick and commit big money to a new contract. But if they want a true WR1 for Jordan Love, this is the kind of move that makes sense.