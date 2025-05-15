Packers 2025 NFL Schedule Features Daunting Start (Plus 3 Other Important Takeaways)

The Green Bay Packers' 2025 NFL schedule was officially released Wednesday, giving fans a roadmap for what’s shaping up to be one of the most challenging seasons in recent memory. With a brutal start, an early bye, and a division-heavy finish, the road to the playoffs won’t be easy. Let’s break it all down.

Packers Finally Get a Home Opener

For the first time in seven years, the Packers will open the season at Lambeau Field—a welcome change for both players and fans. It also marks the first time head coach Matt LaFleur has kicked off a season at home since taking the reins in 2019. This ends the league’s longest drought without a home opener.

Green Bay will host the reigning NFC North champion Detroit Lions in Week 1. Detroit, coming off a 15-2 campaign, enters 2025 with major coaching staff changes after losing both coordinators to head coaching jobs. The Packers will get the first crack at deciphering Detroit’s new systems on both sides of the ball.

Packers Have Brutal Start To Season

Things don’t get easier after Detroit. Just four days later, the Packers are back under the lights for Thursday Night Football against the Washington Commanders in Week 2. Washington, who finished 12-5 last season and reached the NFC Championship Game, comes into 2025 loaded with firepower.

They traded for veteran tackle Laremy Tunsil to protect 2024 rookie sensation Jayden Daniels and added dynamic wideout Deebo Samuel to give Daniels another target. That’s a lot to handle on short rest.

The schedule continues with two tough road games: at the Cleveland Browns and at the Dallas Cowboys. While those teams may not be on the Lions’ or Commanders’ level, playing back-to-back games away from Lambeau is never a walk in the park.

Packers Have Early Bye Week

After navigating that early minefield, the Packers get their bye in Week 5—the earliest week possible for a break. That’s far from ideal. Green Bay will be forced to play 13 straight games to close the regular season, and possibly more if they reach the playoffs. LaFleur will need to manage his team’s energy and health carefully to avoid burning out down the stretch.

Packers Have Division-Heavy Schedule to End the season.

After seeing Detroit in Week 1, the Packers won’t face another NFC North rival until Week 12 when they host the Minnesota Vikings. From there, five of their final seven games will come against divisional opponents.

It’s a heavy dose of high-stakes football to end the year, especially in what’s shaping up to be one of the NFL’s toughest divisions. The Lions and Vikings were playoff teams in 2024, and the Bears appear to have turned a corner with their young core.

If the Packers are in the postseason hunt come November, their fate will be decided within the division.

Full Packers 2025 Schedule

Week 1: Sept. 7 – vs. Detroit Lions

Week 2: Sept. 11 – vs. Washington Commanders (TNF)

Week 3: Sept. 21 – at Cleveland Browns

Week 4: Sept. 28 – at Dallas Cowboys (SNF)

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: Oct. 12 – vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Week 7: Oct. 19 – at Arizona Cardinals

Week 8: Oct. 26 – at Pittsburgh Steelers (SNF)

Week 9: Nov. 2 – vs. Carolina Panthers

Week 10: Nov. 10 – vs. Philadelphia Eagles (MNF)

Week 11: Nov. 16 – at New York Giants

Week 12: Nov. 23 – vs. Minnesota Vikings

Week 13: Nov. 27 – at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving)

Week 14: Dec. 7 – vs. Chicago Bears

Week 15: Dec. 14 – at Denver Broncos

Week 16: Dec. 20 – at Chicago Bears

Week 17: Dec. 27 or 28 – vs. Baltimore Ravens

Week 18: Jan. 3 or 4 – at Minnesota Vikings

