Packers 2022 1st-Rounder Is Exceeding Expectations So Far in 2025

The Green Bay Packers are 2-0 after they defeated the Washington Commanders 27-18 on Thursday Night Football. This defense has been on another level to start the season, as they hit another gear with Micah Parsons in the fold.

When the Packers acquired Parsons by trading away Kenny Clark from the interior, there were questions about who would step up on the defensive line. Through two games, Devonte Wyatt has been that guy and more.

Devonte Wyatt Has Been Stout in Middle of Packers Defense

Wyatt has five total tackles, two sacks, two pass deflections, and five quarterback hits. He also has 11 pressures and seven hurries, highlighting that he's been getting home at a consistent clip. According to Pro Football Focus, he has a 76.2 overall grade and a 79.6 pass-rush grade.

Without Clark in the middle, there was a belief that the Packers' run defense would get worse, but they've actually been elite. Green Bay is allowing just 48.5 rushing yards per game, which is forcing offenses into clear passing situations. And when that has happened, it's allowing the Packers' pass rush to pin their ears back and get after the quarterback.

Parsons is garnering so much attention that it's giving these other guys more one-on-one opportunities. Wyatt is taking full advantage and has been a dominant player inside for the Packers. On Thursday night alone, Wyatt finished with a whopping seven pressures. The Georgia product has recorded a sack in consecutive games and looks poised for a breakout season.

Wyatt has shown flashes through his first three years in the league, but something looks different about him this year. Adding an All-Pro game wrecker certainly helps, yet it's still up to Wyatt to make plays. Even though it's been two games, the 27-year-old has made his presence felt.

The Packers felt comfortable moving on from Clark in large part due to Wyatt. Last season, he dealt with an ankle injury and a concussion that forced him to miss some time. If he can stay on the field in 2025, it looks like he will be a highly productive player for this group.

Green Bay has put a lot of resources into its defensive line, and they are reaping the rewards of it through Weeks 1 and 2. This is a player that should have the attention of the fanbase going forward, and he's earned that right thus far.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: