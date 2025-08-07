Packer Who Changed Positions Continues to Be Full of Surprises at Camp

One of the bigger storylines coming out of the Green Bay Packers' spring practices was wide receiver Bo Melton being experimented with at cornerback. At the time, no one knew if it would stick. However, when training camp started, Melton lined up at cornerback.

So far, the change in positions hasn't been a huge issue for the 26-year-old as he has looked good at cornerback. Melton's hard work to make the transition successful has seemingly paid off. On Thursday, the 26-year-old received first team reps with Carrington Valentine, according to Bill Huber of Green Packer Packers on SI.

Melton getting first snap today with Valentine. Perhaps confirmation that Melton is ahead of all the young guys. — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) August 7, 2025

Melton's move to cornerback was a last-ditch effort for Green Bay to give him a shot to make the roster. If the former seventh-round pick had stayed a WR, Melton would have had to compete with Dontayvion Wicks, Savion Williams, and Mecole Hardman to make the roster. The odds for him to beat any of those guys out were slim to none, so experimenting made sense.

That said, no one expected him to be playing so well at CB. Although Bo's younger brother Max is a CB for the Arizona Cardinals, there was no guarantee the 26-year-old would be able to make the switch successfully. While there are similarities between CB and WR, there are also differences that could take some time to pick up.

Despite that, it seems Bo didn't have a problem picking up the nuances quickly. Therefore, he has earned the right to play with the starters.

Bo Melton Friday pic.twitter.com/M6Y4pzESXz — Air Raid Ferentz (@randyfromdmi) August 1, 2025

Even though Melton is unlikely to start in the regular season unless an injury occurs, receiving reps with the first team in practice is significant. Entering camp, Green Bay had a young group of corners who they were hoping would take the next step in their development. Unfortunately for those players, it seems like Melton, who just made the switch to CB, is already outperforming them.

While that could be looked at negatively, Packers fans should focus on the positive. Having an excess of wide receivers forced Green Bay to get creative to try and keep someone around. That could possibly result in the Packers uncovering a hidden gem that they already had on the team.

