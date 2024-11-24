Former Packer-on-Packer Crime Takes Place in Vikings-Bears Week 12 Game
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers saw some notable players leave in the offseason and sign with other teams in the NFC North. Veteran defensive back Jonathan Owens, who had a breakout year in 2023, signed a two-year, $4.75 million contract with the Chicago Bears.
Meanwhile, veteran running back Aaron Jones signed a one-year, $7 million deal in free agency with the Minnesota Vikings after the Packers cut him. The Packers upgraded their backfield with the free agent signing of Josh Jacobs.
The former Packers faced off against each other in Sunday’s Week 12 game between the Vikings and Bears.
Jones was looking to get the Vikings on the board first with a touchdown inside the red zone, but Owens had other ideas.
The former Packers safety stripped the ball away from the veteran running back on second and goal, keeping Minnesota out of the end zone. Owens got the upper hand on Jones as the Bears got the turnover.
Heading into Sunday’s game against the Bears, Jones only had one fumble on his 2024 stat line, which happened in Week 2 against the San Francisco 49ers. Packers fans will have their eyes on this division matchup as Green Bay is one game behind the Vikings for second place in the NFC North.
After last week’s incredible win over the Bears, Packer fans hope Owens and Chicago can send the Vikings back home to the Twin Cities with a loss. A Minnesota loss would do wonders for the Packers, who will play the 49ers later on Sunday.
