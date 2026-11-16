It's not often that a finger sprain calls for surgery, but it's a necessity under certain dire circumstances. Unfortunately for Bucks fans, that's the outcome forward Ousmane Dieng is facing, according to a new report from Bucks Radio Network Analyst Justin García, who says the 23-year-old will undergo a procedure and has "no timeline for return as of yet."

Dieng, who was traded to the Bucks at the deadline last season, has averaged roughly four points, a rebound, and an assist in 12 minutes per game so far this year. It's been a surprising outcome given his expanded role down the stretch of the 2025-26 season, in which he started 20 of 30 games for Milwaukee after being traded by the OKC Thunder.

As head coach Taylor Jenkins navigates the complicated mix of players GM Jon Horst handed him in the wake of the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, Dieng has largely fallen by the wayside. That hasn't fared well for his development or production, as Dieng is shooting just 41.2% from the field and 35% from the 3-point range in his limited playing time.

Bucks fans were expecting Dieng to be one of the more consistent members of the team's rotation this season after he signed a new three-year deal in the $17.5 million range this offseason, but with the roster turning over and this finger injury now factoring in, that vision has been temporarily derailed.

There's still plenty of runway for Ousmane Dieng to take off, but the Milwaukee Bucks will need to be patient.

Even before the finger injury, it was clear that Dieng was struggling to stand out in a crowded field. When the Bucks put the ball in his hands and let him play freely last year, he did an excellent job of attacking mismatches, using his size as an advantage, and nailing impressive self-made jump shots. Now that he's being asked to fit into a system, it hasn't come so easily to Dieng.

The time that he's sidelined will give Taylor Jenkins more room to fully understand the strengths and limitations of Milwaukee's other forwards: Kyle Kuzma, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Nate Ament. It'll also give Dieng more chances to familiarize himself with what Jenkins is trying to do on the court, so that he'll be ready when his finger is healed and his number gets called.

It's an unfortunate setback for a player whose true upside as a potential three-level scorer and rangy defender has yet to be fully realized. However, moments like these can help a player mature off the floor in a way that helps them when they return to the court. It's far from an ideal situation, but if Dieng can make a full recovery and get back into the lineup this year, he'll have fresh legs and plenty of motivation to pick up where he left off last year and prove himself as a high-caliber young talent.