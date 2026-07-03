One Packers offseason decision set to define 2026 season

The Green Bay Packers didn't hesitate after the team's frustrating playoff exit to double down on head coach Matt LaFleur, handing out an extension that made the trust in his leadership clear. It is a bit of an odd decision when you consider that the Packers were coming off a double-digit fourth-quarter collapse against the Chicago Bears. Losing in this fashion to a division rival was beyond disheartening and left an obvious level of questioning about the team's current leadership.

Trust in Matt LaFleur is questionable after collapsing against a division rival in a playoff loss that handed the coach a 3-6 playoff record. Only one of these wins came with Jordan Love as the starting quarterback, with the team having a 1-3 playoff record since the quarterback took over. No question, the defining decision of the offseason was Green Bay's continued trust in LaFleur.

It didn't just show up in the extension, but in an offseason that was managed in a way that leaves the team reliant on its ability to develop current talent. There wasn't a push made to add top free agents, and the franchise lacked its own first-round pick in the 2026 offseason due to the Micah Parsons trade.

With this in mind, it becomes clear that it is a pivotal season for LaFleur, as the franchise has bet on his ability to put the playoff collapse behind him as well as develop the team's current talent. A gamble that is understandable based on what we've seen under the leadership of the head coach.

Packers Defining Offseason Decision Continues to be Doubling Down on Head Coach Matt LaFleur

Turning back the clock to the end of the Aaron Rodgers era, it serves as worth pointing out that the two MVPs were on, and the productive offensive units that continued to be put together no matter the pieces. Love has taken over and not missed a beat when it comes to continuing to establish the Packers among the more creative offensive units.

Much of this credit belongs to LaFleur, with the only caveat being the lack of consistent postseason wins. This is the next step for the head coach, with Green Bay needing to see at least one playoff win this season and the level of expected development from current youth.

Any other result is going to leave the fate of the coach in question based on how the 2025 season ended. No question, if there was one defining decision in the 2026 offseason, it was the team betting so heavily on a head coach coming off arguably the worst moment of his career.