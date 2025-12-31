Nick Niemann's Packers Return Quietly a Big Deal After Injury Losses

Locked into the No. 7 seed in the NFC Playoffs, the Green Bay Packers have their eyes set on a deep run into January. This seemed like a given when the Packers got off to a 9-3-1 start. But after three straight losses, Green Bay needs to be on point to get out of the Wild Card round and fulfill that early-season promise. Injuries have made that a difficult task, and while many are mourning the loss of Micah Parsons, others' absences can't be understated.

That includes Nick Niemann, who served a role as a special teams contributor before suffering a pectoral injury in a Week 8 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Fast forward to Wednesday, when, according to Packers team editor Mike Spofford, Green Bay opened Niemann’s practice window to return.

Although it may not be in time to play in the regular season finale against the Minnesota Vikings, Niemann's rejoining the fold could be a big deal that helps the Packers when the playoffs begin next week.

Packers Special Teams Unit Will Welcome Nick Niemann Back with Open Arms

According to Pro Football Focus, Niemann has been the Packers’ top special teams player with an 83.0 grade on 115 snaps. He also is tied for the team lead in special teams tackles along with Ty’Ron Hopper, which is significant considering he’s been out for nearly half the season recovering from his injury.

The NFL’s leader among all special teams tackles in solo tackles, Niemann’s absence has been felt as the Packers suffered similar injuries among the unit. Kristian Welch was placed on injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury in a Week 16 loss to the Chicago Bears, and Zayne Anderson suffered an ankle injury of his own on the opening kickoff of last week’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens, leaving the group significantly shorthanded down the stretch.

The absences haven’t made a significant impact on the Packers’ overall numbers, as the Packers rank 21st with 11.4 yards allowed per punt return and 15th with 25.8 yards per kick return. But the team has also been prone to what head coach Matt LaFleur has dubbed “disaster plays” (h/t @mattschneidman) under embattled special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia.

The Packers have other issues to tend to, including quarterback Jordan Love’s return from a concussion and a secondary that has been tormented by questionable cornerback play. Still, Niemann’s return should help them fix one of their biggest question marks on special teams and could help the Packers go further than expected in the playoffs.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: