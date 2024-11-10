NFL Makes Big Josh Jacobs Announcement During Packers' Bye Week
By Joe Summers
Packers RB Josh Jacobs got a great piece of news from the NFL on Sunday morning despite Green Bay being on a bye. Jacobs was fined over $45,000 for unnecessary roughness during Week 3's win over the Titans, but that fine has now been rescinded in its entirety.
No flag was thrown on the play and there was significant confusion among fans as to why Jacobs would be fined in the first place. As you can see for yourself below, it looked like a standard football play.
The NFL has been criticized for excessive fines this season, routinely punishing players for seemingly innocuous plays. Luckily, the league got this one right in the end.
NFL Rescinds Josh Jacobs' Fine From Week 3
It's the second time in two years that Jacobs has won an appeal to erase a fine from the league. If running backs can't lower their heads and brace for contact, they're in a brutal spot. The NFL obviously doesn't want to discourage normal football, so it's correct to eliminate Jacobs' fine here.
While they got it right in the end, the process illustrates how random the league's fine process can be. It's easy to imagine players just accepting the fines and paying them without raising questions, so the NFL needs greater accountability in these situations.
Jacobs is having a spectacular season in his first year with the Packers. Through nine weeks, he has 762 rushing yards and three TDs along with 128 yards and another score through the air. His career high in rushing is 1,653 with the Raiders in 2022. He might not break that mark but Jacobs is still enjoying one of the finest seasons of his career.
The Packers have a major stretch coming out of the bye, taking on the Bears, 49ers, Dolphins, and Lions in consecutive weeks. This is shaping up to be a special year and Green Bay has every opportunity to make another deep playoff run.
Thankfully, Jacobs pockets will still be full when he returns to the practice field this week.
