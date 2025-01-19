NFL Admits Refs Made Massive Mistake That Hurt Packers in Playoff Loss
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers had their 2024 season end abruptly last week in the wildcard round, losing 22-10 to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Packers’ offense couldn’t get on track, despite the defense playing well for the most part.
The Eagles’ defense and special teams created four turnovers, playing a huge part in the final result. The first turnover happened on the first play of the game, Eagles linebacker Oren Burks laid a vicious hit on Packers cornerback/kick returner Keisean Nixon.
Nixon fumbled the ball, which he thought he initially recovered. But Eagles rookie linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. ended up with the fumble recovery, setting up Philadelphia with great field position, and putting the Packers’ defense in a tough spot.
The Packers’ defense could not hold the Eagles to a field goal as Jalen Hurts hit Jahan Dotson for an 11-yard touchdown catch. After the double-digit loss, Nixon thought Burks should’ve been penalized for his hit.
If Burks was penalized for it, the fumble wouldn’t have counted and Green Bay would’ve started with good field position on offense. The refs did not penalize Burks but the league handed out a fine.
Packers News: NFL Fines Eagles LB Oren Burks for Vicious Hit on Keisean Nixon
According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the league fined the Eagles linebacker $8,333 for unnecessary roughness (use of helmet). Green Bay fans don’t care about this now as a fine won’t affect the outcome of what happened in last week’s game.
However, the NFL needs to do better with officiating the game when plays like the one involving Nixon happen.
The league also levied a couple of Packers defenders with fines. EDGE rusher Lukas Van Ness and defensive tackle TJ Slaton were fined $11,255 for unnecessary roughness for late hits in the fourth quarter of last week’s game.
