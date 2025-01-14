NFC North Rival Attempting to Poach Packers Coach Immediately After Playoff Loss
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers suffered a disappointing loss on Sunday to the Philadelphia Eagles to end their season earlier than they anticipated. Finishing the season as the seventh seed cost the Packers dearly as it set them up against one of the best teams in the NFC on the road in the wild-card round. It also made obvious the roster upgrades the Packers have to make in the offseason.
There will almost certainly be significant changes in Titletown in the offseason. This includes personnel and the coaching staff.
Now that the Packers are eliminated, the coaches are eligible to be interviewed by the rest of the league. In fact, the Chicago Bears didn't waste any time requesting an interview with offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich. Per NFL insider Tom Pelissero, this will be the first head coaching interview for Stenavich.
NFL News: Bears Request to Interview Packers OC Adam Stenavich
Stenavich has been the offensive coordinator under Matt LaFleur for three seasons. Before then, he worked as the offensive line coach for three years. During his tenure, the Packers offense improved each season, going from 17th to fifth in yards and 14th to eighth in points. Therefore, it is understandable that the 41-year-old coach will have suitors around the NFL.
The Bears are casting a wide net in their head coaching search. They already interviewed coveted Lions coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn. Their list of candidates includes Ron Rivera and Pete Carroll, as well as their interim head coach Thomas Brown.
Among that long and illustrious list of options, Stenavich may find it hard to win the job thanks to his relative lack of experience. In fact, it's not yet clear whether the Packers will allow an interview with their bitter rivals. Where Chicago's search goes from here will be a fascinating storyline all offseason.