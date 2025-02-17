New Report Spells the End for Packers Veteran in Green Bay
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers are entering a crucial offseason following their disappointing wild-card round loss to the eventual Super Bowl winners. With over $40 million in cap space, according to OverTheCap, the Packers will have the ability to upgrade the roster. Even though this number will likely go down after cuts, contract restructures, and extensions, GM Brian Gutekunst will still have a chance to be active on the market.
One of the biggest decisions the front office has to make will be with regard to Jaire Alexander. He is due $17.5 million for the 2025 season and considering how he played a total of 14 games over the last two seasons, it's hard to see the Packers being excited about bringing him back for that number. In fact, ESPN's Rob Demovsky reported on Saturday that the veteran cornerback will likely not suit up for the Packers again.
Packers Rumors: Jaire Alexander's Time in GB Likely Coming to an End
Demovsky highlighted the constant frustration the Packers felt with the 28-year-old defender. Alexander was a Pro Bowler in each of his last two healthy seasons but has played seven or fewer games in three of the last four. Despite practicing on a semi-regular basis since November 17, Alexander didn't play a game after that and landed on injured reserve towards the end of the season.
"There are strong indications that Alexander's time with the Packers will end without him playing another down. Multiple team sources have privately expressed their frustration with Alexander's inability to stay healthy and/or play through injuries."- Rob Demovsky, ESPN
Alexander has two more years remaining on his four-year extension he signed after his last Pro Bowl season. They can release him and save $6 million in cap space this offseason. If they choose to designate him a post-June 1 cut, they would save around $17 million.
There is also a possibility that the sides could stick it out for another season, and the Packers could trade him or release him for a lower dead cap hit. That, however, doesn't seem like where this is headed. Alexander may have played his final game in Green Bay.