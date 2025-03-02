New Report on Pending Packers Free Agent Adds to Split Speculation

The Green Bay Packers are getting a critical offseason started following a disappointing early exit in the playoffs. This is the youngest roster in the NFL and has a lot of promise, though there are some obvious holes that need to be addressed if Green Bay has any hope of competing for a Super Bowl.

One of those areas that needs improvement is the offensive line. The organization knows that, having spent a 2024 first-round pick on Jordan Morgan out of Arizona, yet the Philadelphia Eagles proved that you can never invest too many resources in the trenches.

That means the impending free agency decision on center Josh Myers all the more interesting. He's started at least 16 games in each of the last three seasons, though it sounds like the team might be better suited to move on from him in free agency instead of offering an extension.

Fowler reports Josh Myers should have a “strong market.” https://t.co/WaUw3rimal — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) March 2, 2025

Packers C Josh Myers Expected to Have Strong Market in Free Agency

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Myers is expected to have a strong market in free agency. That complicates the decision for the Packers, who already elected to let him test the waters by not offering an extension prior to this point.

"Packers center Josh Myers has started 50 games for Green Bay since 2022, so he should have a strong market, too," Fowler writes. "While Myers went down for what appeared to be a significant injury in the playoffs, I'm told he came out of the game unscathed and has no injury from the play. He's getting no treatment and is completely healthy entering free agency."

During the 2024 campaign, Myers ranked just 49th out of 64 qualified centers at Pro Football Focus. That's not the kind of player you pay top dollar for, particularly given some of the other upcoming extensions the front office needs to consider.

Unfortunately for the Packers, the current market indicates Myers will probably be offered more than he deserves. Teams like the Los Angeles Chargers and Carolina Panthers need centers but without clear options, Myers might propel to the top of the class.

Should that happen, the Packers would be better off letting him walk and re-investing at the position through the 2025 NFL Draft.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: