New Packers WR Already Making Waves at Practice

The Green Bay Packers are back at training camp this week as they prepare for their second preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Packers will look to have a better outing against the Colts after getting blasted 30-10 in the opener by the New York Jets.

Green Bay will do joint practices with the Colts before their preseason contest on Saturday afternoon.

However, before departing for Indianapolis, the Packers held practice on Tuesday, and there was one wide receiver who stood out with a couple of eye-opening plays. For this player, he’s already making a good first impression, which could help separate him from the rest of the other receivers.

What a catch from the newest Packers WR, Isaiah Neyor. Elgersma went deep left and Neyor tracked it well in the air for another TD in two minute. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 12, 2025

Packers WR Isaiah Neyor Puts on a Show at Tuesday’s Practice

According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, rookie wide receiver Isaiah Neyor caught a deep pass for a touchdown from fellow rookie quarterback Taylor Elgersma. That wasn’t the only TD the rookie wideout had in the practice setting.

Ryan Wood of USA TODAY reported that Neyor was the recipient of a 26-yard touchdown pass from Sean Clifford, who is competing with Elgersma for the QB3 job. Wood adds that the rookie had beaten second-year defensive back Kalen King deep on a go ball down on the left side.

Sean Clifford hits Isaiah Neyor for a 26-yard TD on go ball down left side. Neyor beat Kalen King deep and laid out for tremendous catch in end zone. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) August 12, 2025

The 6-foot-4 wide receiver just joined the team on August 6 after he was cut a couple of days prior by the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers signed Neyor as an undrafted free agent after the 2025 NFL Draft.

Neyor emerged as one of the more underrated players in the 49ers’ offseason workouts and the start of training camp, but San Francisco still parted ways at the end of the day. But one team’s loss is potentially another team’s gain, which is what the Packers hope with Neyor.

The former Nebraska Cornhusker wideout didn’t record a reception in last week’s preseason opener against the Jets, but did have one target.

The 6-foot-4 receiver has the speed to stretch the field (4.40-yard dash), and the height to play above the rim. The Packers don’t have many of those guys on their 90-man roster, outside of Will Sheppard, who isn’t fast, but can make a lot of spectacular catches at 6-foot-2.

It will be interesting to see if Neyor can build off this showing at camp and carry it into joint practices and Saturday’s game against Indy.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: