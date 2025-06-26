New Packers Signing Is Already Paying Off for Green Bay

After a bitter end to the 2024 campaign, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst made effective free agency signings and high-upside draft selections to help the team compete in a tough NFC North this season. The division saw three teams make the playoffs last season, and the Bears are trending in the right direction with Ben Johnson calling the shots. Green Bay will certainly be tested in all divisional games in 2025.

Headed by Aaron Banks and Matthew Golden, the newest Packers additions are getting accustomed to life in Wisconsin ahead of training camp in late July. Banks will be a staple along the offensive line, and Golden joins a young and talented wideout room.

While the wide reiciever position wasn't a glaring need for the team, Gutekunst still went out and signed a veteran speed threat in March that has played in the biggest of games. The Packers wideouts have all the skill in the world, but were in search for that mentor and unsung leader. That may come in the form of Mecole Hardman, who has impressed during spring practices.

Mecole Hardman Signing Paying Off for Green Bay

The 27-year-old Hardman was a three-time Super Bowl champion during his time with the Chiefs. Always a threat in the kick return and deep passing game, he was named to a Pro Bowl in his rookie season with Kansas City.

His shining moment came in Super Bowl 58, where he caught the game-winning touchdown in overtime against the 49ers, propelling the Chiefs to their second consecutive title and Hardman's third championship at age 24.

For the Packers, signing a proven winner like Hardman could be just what Jordan Love and this receiving core need. He's the oldest receiver on the Packers roster at age 27, and is already providing valuable advice to his younger counterparts in terms of getting to the big game.

Mecole Hardman: “Hey I ain’t gon’ lie. I didn’t know I was gonna be the oldest in the receiver room. I’m gettin’ old, man.”



Hardman, 27, discusses how his experience in big games with the Chiefs can help a young Packers team⬇️ pic.twitter.com/o8NBk7HKLi — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) June 11, 2025

Hardman's worth on this Packers team goes beyond his electrifying speed. He's a certified winner and will help Packers wideouts like Reed, Doubs and Wicks elevate their games to get back atop the NFC North and hosting playoff games at Lambeau.

With over 2300 yards and 16 touchdowns as a receiver, paired with his success as a returner, it'll be fun to watch how Adam Stenavich incorporates him into the offense this season. He's a matchup nightmare for defenses as seen during his time with the Chiefs.

Hardman and his Packers teammates will commence on July 23rd for training camp, and the formers performace throughout camp and the preseason will be an early look into his role in the offense and on special teams. The whole passing game will be on display this season, as a big year for Jordan Love could be brewing given all the new additions out wide.

