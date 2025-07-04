New Packers Arrival Already Off to Great Start With Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers made a concerted effort to invest in their defense this offseason. With a strong, ascending offensive foundation in place, it made sense to now focus on developing the other side of the ball, especially after the exit of former All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander.

Among the signings the Packers made was former Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants linebacker Isaiah Simmons. He's a versatile defender, with 4.39 40-yard dash speed at 238 pounds. Things haven't worked out for the former top-10 pick in the league thus far, but he's shown significant promise in spurts.

Fortunately for Green Bay, Simmons is already off to a great start with his new team and could be one of the biggest impact signings of the last few months.

Edgerrin Cooper and Isaiah Simmons coming in hot pic.twitter.com/DZS7qcj2aa — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 28, 2025

New Packers LB Isaiah Simmons Off to Great Start in Green Bay

Simmons is only on a one-year deal worth a little over $1 million. He's hoping to rebuild his value, and at only 26 years old, he has an excellent chance to step into a big role. His versatility is both a blessing and a curse, as Simmons could realistically play off the edge, stay at linebacker, or drop back as a safety like he did at times as a Clemson star in college.

For a sound defense that lacked juice at times against elite competition, Simmons could serve as a Swiss army knife type of player. He's impressed the coaching staff thus far throughout OTAs and mandatory minicamp, and the Kansas City, MO, native is someone fans should become familiar with.

The eighth-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Simmons is expected to be a rotational linebacker serving as Quay Walker's primary backup. That said, his versatility will give defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley the ability to disguise looks and confuse offenses, something that will prove key against the ferocious offenses in the NFC North. Just by being on the field, Simmons will add a level of uncertainty that will make the Packers' defense difficult to prepare for.

There's a long way to go but so far, so good. If he delivers on his promise, Simmons just might be the biggest steal of the offseason. If not? He'll return to free agency. It's the perfect low-cost, high-upside move that general manager Brian Gutekunst aims to achieve.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: