New Packers Addition Sends Classy Message to Team He's Leaving for GB

The Green Bay Packers made a sizable defensive signing to open NFL free agency on Monday, and it wasn’t a pass rusher. The Packers signed veteran cornerback Nate Hobbs to a four-year, $48 million deal.

The former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback will be a welcomed addition to the secondary. The team saw unrestricted free agent Eric Stokes sign with the Raiders and they are likely to part ways with veteran Jaire Alexander.

It will be interesting to see how the Packers use Hobbs as he plays predominantly in the slot, which was occupied by rookie Javon Bullard last season. Nevertheless, before the ink dries on Hobbs’ new deal, the veteran defensive back posted a message on social media to Raiders fans, thanking them for their support over the years.

The 25-year-old cornerback has spent his entire career with the Raiders, who drafted Hobbs in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The former Illinois cornerback immediately got on the field as a rookie in 2021, making nine starts.

During that season, Hobbs racked up 74 combined tackles, four quarterback hits, three tackles for loss, three pass deflections, a sack, a forced fumble, and an interception. That was the last time Hobbs played at least 16 games in a season.

Over the next few years, the veteran cornerback played 35 out of 51 games due to various injuries. Hobbs missed some time last season because of an ankle injury, which hindered in 2023. In 2022, the new Packers cornerback was placed on injured reserve because of a broken hand.

The Packers hope that the veteran cornerback can stay healthy next season and be a playmaker in Jeff Hafley's scheme. Packers fans don't want a repeat of Alexander and Stokes, who both dealt with injuries during their Green Bay tenures.

