New Packers Addition Already Making Big Change in Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers' wide receiver room has been the subject of much conversation throughout the offseason and free agency. It's understandable, as the fans have been underwhelmed by the front office's actions to this point.

Former Kansas City Chiefs wideout and special teams ace Mecole Hardman is the most significant addition, yet he doesn't project as a long-term option to help lead the offense. More moves need to be made, but Hardman can still play a valuable role, provided he's not asked to do too much.

While the Packers faithful wait for more moves to come, Hardman is already making a major change with his new team.

This might already be out there, but new #Packers WR/KR/PR Mecole Hardman will wear No. 6.



Another number change for QB Sean Clifford, who is now No. 16. — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) March 29, 2025

New Packers WR Mecole Hardman Reveals Jersey Number Change

According to Zach Kruse of The Packers Wire, Hardman will wear jersey number #6. He'd previously worn #12 and #17 in Kansas City, representing a significant change for the 27-year-old weapon.

Hardman is expected to serve as a receiver, kick returner, and punt returner. He was an All-Pro on special teams during his rookie campaign, so he'll likely challenge Keisean Nixon for return duties on the forgotten third. Either way, he'll bring a level of Super Bowl experience and winning mentality that should benefit the rest of the players on Green Bay's roster.

For the Packers, who are trying to take a leap towards true contention, Hardman's veteran mindset could be invaluable. He knows what it's like to compete at the highest level, and hopefully, he'll be able to teach the younger players in the organization what it takes to hoist a Lombardi Trophy.

With Jordan Love and an excellent group of developing players, Green Bay has a set foundation that could be a behemoth for years to come. They need to take that next step, and Hardman can help them do that.

In the meantime, his choice of another different jersey number showcases his selflessness and should properly influence the rest of the team.

