New Packer Still Has a Ton to Prove After Roster Cuts

The Green Bay Packers are changing the narrative about their team-building approach. For years under former general manager Ted Thompson, they were known as a draft-and-develop franchise, rarely dipping into free agency.

Brian Gutekunst has been steadily breaking that mold since taking over as GM in 2018. During his tenure, the Packers have brought in Jimmy Graham, Adrian Amos, Preston Smith, Za'Darius Smith, Billy Turner, De'Vondre Campbell, Xavier McKinney, Josh Jacobs, Nate Hobbs, and Aaron Banks.

He’s even swung blockbuster trades—shipping out Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers while bringing in Micah Parsons.

With the exception of Graham, there’s been a clear theme in Green Bay’s acquisitions: they’ve targeted players whose best football still lies ahead.

The Packers haven’t been signing over-the-hill veterans; they’ve been bringing in guys in their mid-20s—Amos, both Smiths, McKinney, Jacobs, and Hobbs were all 26 or younger when they first suited up in green and gold.

Banks is one of the rare exceptions. He’ll turn 28 before Week 1, and he has more to prove than most of the other free-agent signings.

Packers OL Aaron Banks Has to Prove Himself in 2025

The Packers already had a proven starter at left guard in Elgton Jenkins, a two-time Pro Bowler and one of the NFL’s most underrated interior linemen.

Yet after signing Banks, they decided to slide Jenkins over to center to replace the departed Josh Myers. That created some tension—Jenkins wanted to be compensated for the position switch. Green Bay didn’t flinch, opting to hold firm on his current contract.

Meanwhile, Banks inked a four-year, $77 million deal that came with plenty of question marks. For context, dynamic pass rusher Josh Sweat signed nearly the exact same contract with Arizona. Before the Parsons trade, pass rush was arguably Green Bay’s biggest need—so spending that money on a guard drew some raised eyebrows.

On the field, Banks has yet to silence those doubts. His 65.4 PFF grade in 2024 was right in the middle of the pack—33rd out of 77 guards. He’s been serviceable, but pass protection remains a concern, especially against quicker defensive tackles.

If Banks falters, Green Bay has reinforcements waiting.

2024 First-round pick Jordan Morgan is battling for the left tackle job but has logged plenty of snaps at guard during training camp. He’d be ready to step in if needed. Rookie Anthony Belton, primarily working at right guard, gives the Packers another option on the interior.

Banks hasn’t helped himself by battling a nagging back injury that’s kept him off the field throughout the preseason. Durability will be a storyline to monitor as the season wears on.

So while Banks’ roster spot is locked in, his starting role isn’t. Gutekunst and Matt LaFleur won’t hesitate to make a change if the veteran doesn’t hold his ground. With two younger, hungrier linemen pushing for snaps, Banks is under pressure to prove he was worth the investment.

