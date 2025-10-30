Nate Hobbs Clearly Trying to Win Packers Over Again with Week 9 Comments

The Nate Hobbs era in Green Bay has not gone to plan through the first eight weeks of the 2025 season. The Packers signed Hobbs to a sizable four-year, $48 million contract in free agency to be the other starting outside cornerback alongside Keisean Nixon.

On paper, the idea of putting Hobbs on the outside didn’t sound great because of his success in the slot, but also his injury-riddled past. However, Green Bay gave it a try and has already made a change based on Hobbs’ performance.

In last week’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Packers benched the veteran cornerback for Carrington Valentine, who fans have been clamoring to get more playing time after Hobbs’ Week 7 debacle.

On Wednesday, Hobbs met with reporters, where he highlighted his need to be locked in for all 100% of snaps. The veteran defender also made it clear that he’ll bring his best when he’s out on the field.

“Whether I’m out there, whether C.V.’s out there, I’m going to be grateful and bring my best 100 percent to game day, " Hobbs said via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

Nate Hobbs’ Words Must Match His Actions After Week 8 Benching

If you’re Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, you like to see the veteran cornerback owning up to why he got benched and promising to make a change. However, saying it and actually doing it are two completely different things.

The Packers shouldn’t be in a rush to move Valentine from the outside opposite of Nixon, as he played well against the Steelers. According to Pro Football Focus, Valentine had three tackles, a pass deflection, and a 67.6 coverage grade in 62 defensive snaps last week.

Meanwhile, against the Cardinals, Hobbs had a disastrous 46.9 coverage grade from PFF (worst on the defense) and was the second-lowest graded defender on Green Bay at 51.1 overall across 72 snaps. The only other defender who had a lower overall defensive grade was rookie defensive end Barryn Sorrell, which is expected.

What wasn’t expected was Hobbs struggling to the extent he has after being paid to be a frontline starter. That said, the Packers will have to make a tough decision whether to put Hobbs back on the outside for some snaps or try to fit him in at nickelback sometimes, while not slowing down Javon Bullard’s development.

Neither option is ideal, but this is the spot Hobbs has put himself in after not performing in Week 7. If there is a sliver of good news, it's that things cannot get worse for the vet. If he truly shows that he's locked in 100%, it will only bode well for the Pack in the long run.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: