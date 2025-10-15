Nate Hobbs Trying to Save Face with Packers After Poor Start

The Green Bay Packers played with their heads on fire on both offense and defense in the first two weeks of the season. Since then, however, the Packers have cooled off on both sides of the ball. More specifically, Green Bay's defense has waned in the second half of its last three games.

Packers fans have taken notice of this and, naturally, are upset about how their defense has performed. That said, Green Bay's coaches and players have also noticed this disturbing trend and are searching for answers.

According to ESPN's Rob Demovsky, veteran cornerback Nate Hobbs had this to say about the second-half defensive struggles, "It's about discipline, man. It's about not giving a f---how many plays you're out there," Hobbs stated. "Not giving a f--- about none of that, bro. It's lining up and doing the same thing you did last play and not getting bored, not letting fatigue take over. It's just depending on each other and trusting each other."

Over the last three games, Green Bay's defense has allowed six touchdowns, three field goals, and a missed field goal while forcing just four punts in the second half. Despite that, Matt LaFleur defended his defense's effort late in the game against the Cleveland Browns by saying, per Demovsky, "Well, Cleveland, let's be honest there, they were inside the 10-yard line or maybe inside the 5, so it's really been the last two games."

While LaFleur has a point, Green Bay still let up those points against the Browns, which makes the defense look worse. Including the browns' meltdown, the Packers have allowed 18.3 points per game after halftime. That total is the second most behind the Baltimore Ravens, who have one of the worst defenses this season.

Moreover, if one were to only look at the Packers' defense in the fourth quarter and overtime, Green Bay has allowed 13.7 points per game, the most in the NFL. Even so, the Packers have given up the 10th fewest points per game at 20.4.

Nevertheless, Green Bay's defense needs to start putting together complete performances. Hobbs, specifically, needs to step up and put a complete game together after the Packers signed him to a four-year $48 million contract this offseason. His comments should, at the very least, get fans fired up about the team fixing their woes in the second half.

If the Packers can iron out their second-half defense and find ways not to go through lulls on offense, then they will be a true Super Bowl contender.

