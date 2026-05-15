There are a few individuals as deeply embedded in the sports culture of a city as Bob Uecker was in Milwaukee. A hometown hero who signed with the Milwaukee Braves in 1956, Uecker grinded way through the minor leagues and won a World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1964. Although his playing career never panned out how he imagined, Ueck went on to establish a legacy in Milwaukee and the greater baseball world that may never be seen again.

For 50 years, Mr. Baseball guided devoted listeners through every game of the Milwaukee Brewers' season. He was a larger-than-life figure whose knowledge of the game was matched only by his own vivacious personality, undeniable sense of humor and iconic voice. He touched the lives of every single person who came through the Brewers organization, serving as the face of a franchise that often failed to meet its own expectations. And yet, people tuned in throughout Wisconsin and the world to hear his legendary calls.

Uecker’s passed away at the age of 90 last January, breaking the hearts of baseball fans everywhere. Though it was difficult to say goodbye, Uecker lived a long and storied life full of whimsy, adventure, and joy. Now, his immortal legacy is being perpetuated in a way that sums up the size of his personality.

Bob Uecker mural coming to Downtown Milwaukee perfectly embodies Mr. Baseball’s larger-than-life persona.

As announced online by City of Milwaukee officials, the Wintrust building on N Jefferson St. in the city's downtown area will be home to a massive Bob Uecker mural standing at 100 feet tall. Frankly, it’s probably not even big enough to sum up just how impactful and beloved he was.

Uecker was no ordinary broadcaster. He was an actor, comedian, former player, mentor, and by most measures, the true embodiment of a national treasure. Like Shaq, Tiger, Brady and Jordan, Uecker falls into that unique category of famous sports figures whose notoriety transcended far beyond the game.

As goes life, time will proceed and eventually, future generations, who weren’t lucky enough to know him, might not know how to appreciate Uecker’s legacy. Painting his face across the Milwaukee skyline is surely one way to make sure his memory remains present in our community.

Even to this day, Bob remains one of the motivating factors throughout the Brewers' dugout. The lasting impact he made on these players and coaches lives is not something to be taken lightly. Though his on-field contributions weren't very memorable, Uecker was incredibly active in the greater Southeast Wisconsin region, providing laughs, entertainment, charity and memories to the people who make this area special.

Now, we'll have a place on the city's Downtown facade to remember him by — just as he deserves.