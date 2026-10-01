Milwaukee Bucks training camp preview: Win now or build for the future?

The Milwaukee Bucks tipped off training camp this week under Taylor Jenkins’ first season as head coach. Jenkins will work to improve the dysfunction the team has endured since his predecessor, Mike Budenholzer, departed.

Jenkins led the Memphis Grizzlies to a quick turnaround during his first stint as head coach. They lost 48 and 49 games, respectively, in the two years before he arrived. He led them back to the playoffs in just his second season at the helm.

The Bucks hope to turn things around as quickly as Jenkins did. This week-long training camp gives them a crucial window to establish chemistry and build a foundation for the season ahead. Their first opportunity to test their progress comes on Monday, October 5, when they open a five-game preseason schedule against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

As they prepare for their first test, let’s preview where they’re at heading into training camp and what questions need answering sooner rather than later.

Additions

Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez, Kel’el Ware, Kasparas Jakucionis, Caris Levert, Brayden Burries, Nate Ament, Bogoljub Markovic

The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade brought in four new players (Herro, Jaquez, Ware, and Jakucionis) plus a 2026 draft pick that turned into another (Ament). Milwaukee also added a draft pick of their own (Burries), signed their 2025 second-rounder (Markovic), and sent out two veterans for another player (LeVert).

Departures

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Taurean Prince, Gary Harris, Andre Jackson Jr.

Depth chart

Point Guard:

Ryan Rollins Kevin Porter Jr. Kasparas Jakucionis

Shooting Guard:

Tyler Herro Brayden Burries AJ Green Gary Trent Jr. Caris LeVert

Small Forward:

Jaime Jaquez Jr. Bogoljub Markovic

Power Forward:

Kyle Kuzma Ousmane Dieng Nate Ament

Center:

Myles Turner Kel’el Ware Jericho Sims

Which guard should start?

The Bucks face a crowded backcourt and a shortage of forwards, which may push them to use smaller, guard-heavy lineups. Maximizing their guard depth could force their hand with rotations.

Ryan Rollins enjoyed a breakout 2025-26 campaign and hopes to build on that success this season. It’s hard to deny him a starting spot and bench him behind Porter Jr.

Herro’s starting role is even clearer. Milwaukee wants to find out if he can be a true lead guard. He’ll get every opportunity and then some to handle the scoring load for the Bucks this season.

With Rollins and Herro likely to start in the backcourt, the toughest question Jenkins has to answer is whether he wants to start a third guard or go with two of his forwards, a position Milwaukee is much thinner at.

He could try to get away with starting someone like Porter Jr. or Burries alongside Rollins and Herro. That would give him two stronger defensive guards in Rollins and either Porter Jr. or Burries.

It would also let him minimize Kuzma’s minutes, since he could rely on Jaquez Jr. at the four, with Dieng also vying for playing time. This would help Jenkins balance his roster, but would leave him with one of the smallest teams in the NBA.

Win now or build for the future?

The Bucks will ultimately have to decide whether they’re trying to win now or build for the future. Each path has compelling arguments.

On one hand, the Bucks don’t have a first-round pick in next year’s draft. That removes the incentive to tank.

They’ve acquired several veterans who could help push Milwaukee for a play-in spot.

The issue is that several of those players are also entering the final year of their contracts. The Bucks have to determine whether guys like Herro, Kuzma, Porter Jr. and Jaquez fit into their long-term plans. If the answer is yes, they should work toward keeping them beyond this season.

If the answer is no, that brings us to the other path.

Milwaukee has several intriguing young players who need playing time to reach their potential, including Burries, Ament, Ware, Jakucionis and Dieng.

The problem is that not all of them are ready to consistently contribute to a winning team. Giving them those opportunities could mean sacrificing short-term wins for long-term gains.

The Bucks will likely try to balance both priorities at the start of the season while figuring out which veterans fit their long-term vision. Once they determine someone isn’t part of those plans, don’t be surprised to see them move on—first in the rotation, then off the team altogether.