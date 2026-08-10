Milwaukee Bucks, NBA community mourn legendary coach Don Nelson

One of the most eccentric and impactful coaches in the history of basketball, Don Nelson, has passed away at the age of 86. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer was renowned as a basketball mind for his legendary career spanning the Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors, and Dallas Mavericks. That 12-year stint in Milwaukee was one of the most pivotal eras in franchise history, where he left his mark on the game and our community forever.

Nelson ultimately won the 2nd most games out of any coach in NBA History over the course of his career, and touched the lives of countless players, coaches, and people across the world. In Milwaukee, his teams carried the torch through the post-Kareem Abdul-Jabbar era, remaining a powerhouse in a harsh Eastern Conference landscape with Larry Bird and Dr. J in the way.

He was also responsible for some of the most important trades in franchise history, including the deal to acquire the draft pick that became Bucks legend Marques Johnson, swapping Kent Benson for an all-time great in Bob Lanier, acquiring Terry Cummings in a multi-player deal including some of the Bucks' biggest stars, and later, the acquisition of Jack Sikma.

Ultimately, his fingerprints were all over the course of Bucks history. He revolutionized the game while in Milwaukee, leaning into the skill sets of his talent in Johnson and Paul Pressey to introduce the Point Forward to the masses. Although it was Johnson who invented and popularized the concept. It was Nelson's innovative coaching that helped functionalize it on the court and change the game forever.

His 'Nellie Ball' style of play laid the foundation for how the game is played today, focusing on creating mismatches and utilizing the spacing of the floor to create lanes to the basket or open jump shots for his players. He empowered players to hound defenders on the perimeter, and finished his Bucks career with the most coaching wins in franchise history.

Nelson will always be remembered fondly in Milwaukee and across the globe, not only for his countless contributions to the game, but for a fiery spirit and distinctive personality that left a mark on everyone around him. His influence on the people he crossed paths with was apparent in the outpouring of love and support that followed him in his passing.

Milwaukee Bucks and the NBA world remember the great Don Nelson:

Hall of Famer Don Nelson, three-time NBA Coach of the Year and five times a champion as a player with the Boston Celtics, has died at age 86.



The family has issued this statement:



“On Sunday morning our beloved husband, dad, grandfather and great-grandfather Don Nelson… pic.twitter.com/MkDMNugYcu — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 9, 2026

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Hall of Fame head coach Don Nelson. pic.twitter.com/CAhGYhAUXo — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 9, 2026

The passing of former Bucks coach Don Nelson hits hard. He was the first coach I worked with and treated me very well while teaching me a lot. He once actually gave me the shirt off his back after a practice, saying if I was going to be there every day I needed a team shirt. RIP — Jim Paschke (@Paschketball) August 9, 2026

RIP OLD FRIEND🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/THgosYoCVL — Elder Marques Johnson (@olskool888) August 9, 2026

Nellie… You didn't just draft me. You believed in me. You saw things in my game before I ever realized I could do them. I've said it a million times and I will always say it: I don't think my career could have turned out how it did without you being my first coach and giving me… — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) August 9, 2026

Former @Bucks coach Don Nelson was a larger-than-life figure. The team was never the same after her and Herb Kohl had their falling out. But he was an innovator, hated conformity, was a champion for farmers, and coached some great, great Bucks teams. pic.twitter.com/cwhkSRqnUM — Doug Russell (@DougRussell) August 9, 2026

Nellie was a great coach, a creative coach, a player’s coach.

But he more than a brilliant coach. He was a character. He wore fish ties, drove a tractor around the state and could party with the best of them.

Nellie, thanks for being you: one of a kind.

https://t.co/Yj0VCCvXnp — Gery Woelfel (@GeryWoelfel) August 9, 2026

“One of the big reasons I was drafted by the Warriors was because of Don Nelson. The story is he never liked rookies, but from Day 1 he challenged me and gave me an opportunity to be my best self on the court. He taught me a lot during our one season together and I’ll never… pic.twitter.com/Fg1iyP9gP6 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 9, 2026

It’s a sad day for basketball with the passing of Don Nelson.



I have so much respect for him and everything he did for the game, especially the way he believed in international players. I’m grateful for the time I spent with him.



Thinking of the entire Nelson family today. I… pic.twitter.com/GqIobWNB9i — Luka Dončić (@lukadoncic) August 9, 2026

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Don Nelson: pic.twitter.com/EGpWLyte2y — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) August 9, 2026

Rest in peace, Nellie. Thank you for all the joy, innovation, thoughtfulness and care you brought to the Milwaukee Bucks and the basketball world. Your influence on this game will never go unappreciated.