Mike McCarthy's Post-Packers Life Just Took Another Wild Turn
While the Green Bay Packers are in the middle of another terrific season, the same can't be said for several other teams around the league. That's led to a string of firings in recent weeks as either head coaches or top coordinators have lost their jobs ahead of the 2025 offseason.
With the Dallas Cowboys' 2024 campaign clearly doomed, many are expecting head coach (and former Packers HC) Mike McCarthy to get his pink slip in the coming weeks.
However, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones teased some shocking McCarthy on Tuesday following Dallas' surprise victory in Week 12.
During his weekly raido appearance, Jones said it's not "crazy at all" to envision McCarthy receiving a contract extension from Dallas once this year is over. Jones pointed to the former Green Bay's HC Super Bowl win and football IQ as two main reasons he could be worth keeping around, while adding there's plenty of games left to be played.
Now, Jones is a businessman first and foremost, so he's not afraid to say something that he knows will drum up headlines and discussion around his 'Boys. But this is still an eye-opening surprise to everyone, including fans of the team he owns.
McCarthy entered this year with perhaps the hottest seat in the league after continuing to flounder in big games, and especially in the postseason. He's done nothing to cool that seat down, either, with the Cowboys clearly out of the playoff picture when Dak Prescott was healthy.
Yet, Jones appears to be having a change of heart about the coach he put in a "lame duck" position with only this year remaining on his contract and no extension in sight.
Perhaps Dallas' unexpected victory of former Cowboys coach Dan Quinn and the Washington Commanders has swayed Jones in McCarthy's favor again. However, it remains to be seen if this past Sunday was just a mirage.
