Micah Parsons should turn up the pressure on Packers to make needed improvement

When you're a franchise player at the level of Green Bay Packers' star edge rusher Micah Parsons, there is certain leverage that isn't afforded to other players. Parsons has $136 million guaranteed in his massive contract extension that makes it impossible for the Packers to turn the page, and should embolden the pass rusher to be open with the franchise when it comes to expectations. While this is typically a role handed to star quarterbacks, in a league that is getting increasingly player-driven, it isn't out of pocket for Parsons to make a request.

With this in mind, there is zero question that the Green Bay star should suggest the team make an additional move at his position. As the offseason has worn on, the Packers have lost Rashan Gary and Kingsley Enagbare, making Lukas Van Ness a viable starting option if the season started today.

Parsons is coming off a serious injury and has already been asked to shoulder a heavy load when it comes to creating Green Bay's pass rush. Having so little help around him is a recipe for opposing teams to completely focus their efforts on stopping the star, daring anyone else on Green Bay's line to beat them.

This should be something Parsons is willing to point out to the Packers, making it clear the team's need for improvement. There are free agent and trade fits the franchise could target with $18.8 million in current cap space, leaving the needed room to make the improvement.

Packers Star Micah Parsons Should Request Improvement After Offseason Losses

Even if Parsons isn't bold enough to request this, Green Bay's front office should have enough self awareness to realize the obvious shortcoming. This is a franchise that has lost its defensive coordinator and a myriad of pieces in free agency. In a league that is quarterback-driven, the obvious recipe to winning football is having players capable of getting in the backfield.

Spending what the Packers did to land Parsons shows an awareness of this, but it isn't realistic to expect the rehabbing star to do it alone. Green Bay must add at least one capable option alongside the star that can take a bit of the pressure off and demand the attention of the offensive line.

With all due respect to Van Ness, there isn't a line in the league that fears the pass rusher or will be forced to put any extra attention his way. Parsons needs a running mate capable of being a supporting cast member and not simply just along for the ride. This is something the defender should realize and be willing to push just a bit for a move that Green Bay should've already made.

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