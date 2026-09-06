Micah Parsons makes eye-popping Coach of the Year prediction

Green Bay Packers star pass rusher Micah Parsons is no stranger when it comes to making NFL headliens. Whether it was his podcast when a member of the Dallas Cowboys, or offering takes on the league, Parsons doesn't shy away from hot takes. This was unquestionably the case when the edge rusher made his predictions for NFL award season. The most eye-catching prediction for Green Bay fans was Jordan Love winning league MVP.

However, this was far from a hot take in comparison to who Parsons has winning Coach of the Year. For this category, Parsons turned to the New York Giants and John Harbaugh as his pick. This is a wild take when you look at the division Harbaugh is joining and realize both the Philadephia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys have far more talented rosters. Add in the unknown with Jayden Daniels returning and the Washington Commanders being two years removed from the NFC Championship and the Giants having the Coach of the Year is a bold take.

Still, it is exciting to see Parsons continuing to engage in league discussion and the obvious excitement for the season ahead. The edge rusher has a bit more time on his hands as he continues to work his way back from last year's season-ending ACL tear.

This explains the time to make reward predictions and why the level of engagement on a topic that feels very far away. While Harbaugh having a great season in New York is a wild prediction, it is very much on the table that Packers fans are getting ready to watch an MVP run.

Packers Star Defender Micah Parsons Makes Wild Prediction for Coach of the Year

Harbaugh winning the award wasn't the only bold take that Parsons offered with Deshaun Watson pointed to as a dark horse for Comeback Player of the Year. Malik Nabers was the favorite for the award according to Parsons, but Watson was the second option, a quarterback whose own fanbase cannot stand him and has the organization more than ready to turn the page the moment the contract makes it possible.

No matter how the predictions of Parsons play out, it is nice to see the edge rusher continuing to engage as he is getting ready for the regular season. There is some level of hope that after the first four games of the season that the star might be able to return.

This is far more interesting than the award predictions of Parsons as the veteran attempts to make it back as quickly as possible for a roster badly in need of their best defender amid a shuffle at the position.