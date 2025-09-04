Micah Parsons' Lions Hate Makes Him Perfect Packers Fit

There was already a ton of excitement heading into the Green Bay Packers’ regular season, as they are opening the 2025 campaign at Lambeau Field against the Detroit Lions, who swept the season series last year.

However, the excitement and anticipation jumped to another level once Green Bay acquired star pass rusher Micah Parsons. Now the belief is that Green Bay adding Parsons puts them on the same level as the Lions in the NFC North.

The Lions will obviously try to disprove that on Sunday afternoon. That said, before these two rivals hit the field, Parsons decided to throw his two cents on this long-standing rivalry, which will make Packers fans ecstatic.

“I’ve never liked Detroit. I’ve never liked them. Even when I was in Dallas.”



Micah Parsons will have no problem fitting in with #Packers. He also calls trick plays a “scared tactic.”



“Trick plays are for people who can’t beat you straight up.” pic.twitter.com/NJr0y02ysf — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) September 4, 2025

Micah Parsons Wasting No Time Embracing Rivalry with Lions

"I’ve never liked Detroit. I’ve never liked them. Even when I was in Dallas," Parsons said Thursday to reporters (h/t Ryan Wood of USA TODAY). The new Packers pass rusher also threw some shade at the Lions when asked his thoughts on trick plays.

Parsons said that those plays are a "scared tactic" and added, "trick plays are for people who can’t beat you straight up."

Green Bay fans will love to hear Parsons’ comments, as they hope this is a change in the tide in this rivalry. This is the type of energy that can endear a player to a fanbase, and hopefully, his play backs it up.

The uber-talented edge rusher didn’t get a chance to play the Lions last season with the Dallas Cowboys, as he was banged up. So you know he’s chomping at the bit to play and try to sack Lions quarterback Jared Goff.

When the Packers played the Lions last year at Lambeau, Detroit punched them in the mouth, winning 24-14. Goff threw for 283 yards, three TDs, and an interception. The Packers’ defense only registered one sack, which isn’t a recipe for success.

In fact, the last time the Packers beat the Lions at Lambeau Field was on Sept. 20, 2021. Aaron Rodgers was still the quarterback as Green Bay throttled Detroit 35-17.

If the Packers want to snap that streak on Sunday, a huge performance from Parsons could be the lift they need. It could also set the tone for what could be a special season in Green Bay.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: