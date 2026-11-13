Micah Parsons is the only trade deadline addition Packers needed

The Green Bay Packers opted to be silent during this past week's trade deadline betting on a roster that has already shown itself capable of being a dominating contender. In truth, what the Packers are betting on is the fact the one piece the franchise truly needs is already on the way. Micah Parsons is expected to make his long awaited 2026 debut on Thanksgiving week. Getting back this level of star could be argued as the biggest addition any true contender is going to make in the next weeks of the season.

Looking at the top names traded it is easy to argue that none will have the impact Parsons has proven capable of having. Every season of the defender's career has ended in double-digit sacks and a consistent ability to make game-changing plays. Parsons doesn't provide empty calories, but has shown himself capable of coming up big in the game's biggest moments.

For the Packers, this is the only addition the team truly needed unless they were going to make a change in the backfield. It seems that the front office is content betting on Jordan Love's ability to continually make plays and head coach Matt LaFleur to find a way to piece together enough of a running game to allow Love to stay upright.

There simply is no argument against the fact that Green Bay is getting their own deadline addition in Parsons. The star defender can change games at a level you're not going to typically be able to add ahead of the deadline.

Packers Made Perfect Trade Deadline Addition Sitting Back and Betting on Micah Parsons

For Parsons, there is every reason to believe the defender is going to hit the ground running nearly a year removed from the injury. This is the reason the Packers have been so careful understanding the rostered talent capable of pushing the franchsie to winning while allowing Parsons the best chance to come back as the star presence the defender was a season ago.

In only 14 games played the defender managed 12.5 sacks to go along with a pair of forced fumbles and seemingly endless pressures. Parsons at his best has a clear argument as the best pure edge rusher in the league. This is the player the Packers are expecting to get back in the next weeks of the season in hopes of making a playoff push.

One that is clearly needed as the rest of the NFC North remains in the hunt for the division and playoff spots in an incredibly crowded NFC. It will be interesting to watch if this decision pays off as expected with only days until Parsons makes his long awaited debut.