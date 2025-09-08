Micah Parsons' Debut Was Overshadowed by Another Packers Pass Rusher

Entering the 2025 season, one of the biggest questions surrounding the Green Bay Packers was how well their pass rush would perform. After having a pass rush that struggled in 2024, fans were worried, given there was little change in the offseason. However, all those worries went away when Green Bay traded for Micah Parsons one week before the season.

Acquiring Parsons provided Green Bay with a true dominant pass rush presence coming off the edge. That said, the addition was also made because third-year edge rusher Lukas Van Ness has struggled to make an impact early in his career. Even so, the hope was that adding Parsons would increase the play across the defensive line as a whole.

After just one game, Parsons proved his value, but it was Van Ness who stole the spotlight with one of the best performances of his young career.

Lukas Van Ness Impresses in Season Debut

After being drafted in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Van Ness has yet to live up to expectations. In two seasons, the 24-year-old has recorded nine sacks, eight quarterback hits, 21 QB hurries and 38 QB pressures, according to PFF.

Moreover, he has been inconsistent in pass rush and run defense. In 2023, he was a better pass rusher than run defender, finishing with a 59.0 pass rush grade and a 53.1 run defense grade. Then in 2024, Van Ness earned a 65.5 pass rush grade and a 45.2 run defense grade.

On Sunday, the former University of Iowa star was all over the field. Van Ness tallied one sack, three quarterback hurries, three tackles for loss, and four quarterback pressures. Despite only being given a 58.9 pass rush grade and a 61.9 run defense grade, he had one of the best games of his career.

Van Ness's three quarterback hurries are tied for the second most of any game in his career. The most quarterback hurries he's ever recorded in a game was four against the Chicago Bears as a rookie.

With Parson's now in the fold, games like these have to become more common for Van Ness. Whether the 24-year-old is rotating in for Parsons or he is rushing opposite of him, Van Ness should have an easier time getting to the quarterback.

If he continues to improve throughout the year, then the Packers will have two nice young pass rushers for the future.

