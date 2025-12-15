Micah Parsons Already Showing Laser Focus in 1st Comments Post-Injury

The Green Bay Packers learned on Monday that Micah Parsons tore his ACL, but received some good news that he will have the typical 8-12 month recovery time. While the Packers would rather have him down the final stretch of the regular season, they could have him for the beginning of the 2026 campaign, even though that’s the more aggressive end of the timeline.

While that would seem like a pipe dream now, Parsons thinks it could be a reality. The star edge rusher took to social media shortly after the news broke of his injury on Monday and posted a picture of a lion missing an eye on his X account with the caption “September 2026,” seemingly announcing his target date for a return.

In addition to the picture, Parsons made his first comments since the injury, announcing he is laser-focused on returning as soon as possible and making an impact when he does.

“I may be sidelined, but I am not defeated,” Parsons wrote in a separate post. “This injury is my greatest test – a moment God allowed to strengthen my testimony. I believe He walks with me through this storm and chose me for this fight because He knew my heart could carry it. I’m deeply grateful to the Packers organization and my teammates for their unwavering support, love, and belief in my during this season. I trust His timing, His plan, and His purpose. I will rise again.”

Parsons’s Targeted Return Date Should Have Packers Optimistic About 2026

A motivated Parsons could be a scary thought for the rest of the NFL. Parsons’s first season with the Packers was a success as he racked up 12.5 sacks and 79 quarterback pressures on 436 pass-rushing snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. His presence also extended beyond his performance as he helped Green Bay become the NFL’s No. 8 defense in scoring (20.1 ppg) and No. 5 defense in yards per play (4.8).

The recovery timeline also plays into the Packers’ favor. With Rashan Gary and Lukas Van Ness under contract next season, the Packers could lean on them until Parsons is ready to return, while also mixing in young players, such as Brenton Cox, Collin Oliver, and Barryn Sorrell. There’s also a chance Green Bay brings back Kingsley Enagbare to fill the void, but that could take some creativity with $9.1 million in cap space next season per Over The Cap.

Of course, if it’s up to Parsons, that won’t be necessary. Parsons has been a machine throughout his career, playing all but one game in his first three seasons and missing just five total games during his four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, mainly due to a high ankle sprain last season.

Parsons was also available throughout his first season in Green Bay. Although he played on a limited snap count in the season-opening win over the Detroit Lions, his 707 snaps this season rank eighth among edge rushers, per PFF.

Put it all together and Parsons will do everything he can to return to the field in short order in 2026.

