Maxx Crosby pours cold water on potential Packers trade with latest comments

The Green Bay Packers could clearly use reinforcements when it comes to the edge rushing spot. Micah Parsons is expected to miss extended time, and the offseason losses of Rashan Gary and Kingsley Enagbare leave an obvious void. One that there are fewer and fewer potential targets, with Maxx Crosby being the most notable name speculated to be on the market. Crosby was already traded once this offseason to the Baltimore Ravens, before a failed physical ended the potential deal and sent Crosby back to Las Vegas.

It appears that this is where Crosby wants to stay with the pass rusher being asked about the situation in OTAs and offering the following comment via Nick Walters: "It's water under the bridge. It's a long time ago. A lot of things I've learned about what's going on and what this league can bring. A lot of adversity, a lot of different things you can't anticipate... It is what it is. I'm here, and I want to be here."

Green Bay fans are going to be focused on the part of the comment that makes it clear Crosby wants to be with the Raiders. It is a bit surprising to see this strong of a statement from a player already traded once this offseason. It seems that Crosby isn't vocally pushing for a trade, making a potential deal all the more difficult.

Packers Road to Adding Maxx Crosby Just Grew More Difficult After Latest Comments

Crosby taking such a strong stance of wanting to be a Raider is telling of where any potential negotiations might be. While it is possible that the edge rusher is simply making the best of the situation and will still be dealt, this seems less and less likely. Las Vegas does have recent momentum, spending heavily in free agency and bringing in first overall pick, Fernando Mendoza, in hopes of stabilizing the quarterback position.

This isn't to say that a deal for the Packers is completely impossible, but rather pointing out the obvious that it doesn't appear incredibly likely. Green Bay is a great landing spot, but it is very possible that Las Vegas has talked itself into running things back with Crosby, and the two sides have smoothed things over after a failed trade.

Green Bay should still attempt to aggressively reach out and see if there is any momentum in trade talks. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see Crosby start the 2026 season as a Raider, and the Packers forced to find potential pass-rushing answers in a different landing spot.