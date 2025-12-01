Matthew Golden Tease Could Give Packers Hidden Weapon vs. Bears

The Green Bay Packers are getting ready for a crucial Week 14 clash against the Chicago Bears on Sunday that will go a long way in determining who will win the NFC North. The Packers can't afford to lose at Lambeau Field if they are to win the division. After three straight wins and the offense looking more dynamic in recent weeks, Packers fans will feel good about their chances against Bears head coach Ben Johnson and his squad.

To make matters feel even more optimistic, the Packers may get reinforcements back. Head coach Matt LaFleur revealed on Monday that rookie wide receiver Matthew Golden could "potentially" play this week, per Packers insider Weston Hodkiewicz. This could give Green Bay another weapon and an unexpected advantage.

Packers Could Have a Surprise Matthew Golden Plan vs. Bears

Golden has been sidelined with shoulder and wrist injuries in the last two weeks. With Christian Watson's emergence and Dontayvion Wicks dominating the targets, Golden has the chance to be an afterthought in Chicago's defensive planning. With Tucker Kraft's injury, the Packers have been spreading the ball less, relying on Watson, Wicks, and Romeo Doubs in the passing game. Golden could make the most of this opportunity if he is healthy enough to return.

When the first-round pick has been healthy, he consistently played at least 40 snaps. After missing three of the four weeks, he will need to be reintegrated into the offense, especially now that Watson has emerged as a potential WR1.

Golden could be the main beneficiary of Watson's rise. Not necessarily in terms of snap share, but Golden could get more space to exploit now that Watson can spread out the defense as another elite deep threat.

The first-year playmaker hasn't made the impact Packers fans had hoped for in his nine games this season. He has yet to score and only has 24 catches for 286 yards. He hasn't been targeted more than five times in a game since September. Yet, that doesn't mean that he hasn't been effective. The fact that he hasn't seen much work and hasn't played much could catch the Bears off guard.

Golden is consistently getting separation. He may not have turned that into production, but he beats his defenders and gets open. LaFleur hasn't been able to utilize Golden's speed and athleticism. Having two elite deep threats will certainly be beneficial for the Packers, but it also allows them to use the rookie more in the intermediate areas of the field.

The Packers are known to bring young players along slowly. The way LaFleur has utilized Golden so far will make the Bears focus on other, seemingly more productive receivers in their game plan. Green Bay has a chance to catch them by surprise by emphasizing their talented rookie more. The injury reports in the next couple of days should give us a better idea about the odds of that happening.

