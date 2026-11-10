Matthew Golden shows exactly why Packers got offseason decisions right

Much was made about the Green Bay Packers' decision heading into the 2026 season to drastically remake the receiver position. This included parting ways with Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks, betting fully on the star tandem of Christian Watson and Matthew Golden to emerge. The biggest gamble was clearly Golden, as the pass catcher had an underwhelming rookie season offering 361 receiving yards and zero regular season touchdowns.

Sunday's performance was a reminder of just how right Green Bay's front office has proven to be betting that this was simply due to a slow rookie start and a lack of targets. Golden put on a clinic against the respected New England Patriots finishing with 164 receiving yards and a touchdown. Combined the pass catcher now has 783 receiving yards and five touchdown grabs in a breakout season.

Everything that the Packers were betting would happen for Golden in year two has already been accomplished. The receiver is a clear star at the position and has very quickly won an elite level of trust from Jordan Love and head coach Matt LaFleur. This is where looking back is important and understanding what is currently happening isn't possible if the Packer front office panics and keeps Doubs and Wicks.

It was a risky decision, but one that was betting on exactly what has happened. Golden appeared to be a potential star at the next elvel coming out of college and Green Bay opted to take a patient approach that is now paying off. Watching Love continually hit Golden and Watson for big plays is becoming not only normal, but expected.

Packers Front Office Deserves Credit for Continuing to Bet on Matthew Golden

What is interesting about what Golden is accomplishing is the fact it has happened without the Packer offense having the benefit of full health. Jayden Reed has been lost for the season, while Josh Jacobs was underwhelming in his long awaited return not offering any balance for the Green Bay offense before suffering an injury.

No question, the Packers have been dealt a tough hand when it comes to offensive health, and yet there is no signs of it changing Golden's impact. The pass catcher's only hole is a handful of drops that could've resulted in bigger plays. This is incredible to consider when you realize the elite production offered and the fact it could be even better.

The Packers have their next star at the position and it is building hope that perhaps this is a diffent team, one capable of making a deep January run. All built around the front office taking an udeniable risk that is paying off at an elite level.