Matthew Golden Has Priceless Reaction to Packers' Parsons Trade

The Green Bay Packers just executed the trade of the year in the NFL a mere week away from the start of the regular season.

After being rumored to be interested in acquiring the All-Pro defender, the Packers swung for the fences on Thursday by agreeing to send veteran defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two future first-round picks to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for Micah Parsons.

If acquiring a talent like Parsons wasn't exciting enough, the elite pass rusher also agreed to a four-year, $188 million contract extension that includes $136 million in guaranteed money. Naturally, adding the league's top pass rusher and signing him to a long-term deal was more than enough reason for Packers fans and players to celebrate, with rookie wide receiver Matthew Golden summing it up quite simply.

Yes lawd 🧀 — Matthew Golden (@MatthewGolden_) August 28, 2025

Packers' Matthew Golden Has Priceless Reaction to Micah Parsons Trade

Some version of the phrase, "Yes, Lord," was likely used by Packers fans throughout Wisconsin after news broke regarding the blockbuster trade. Seeing players as talented as Parsons, who has 52.5 quarterback sacks over his four-year career, who are still in the prime of their careers, traded in this manner is not something that NFL fans see every year. This is the type of move that can change the balance of power not only in the NFC North but in the NFL as a whole.

It is hard not to look at this trade as a landslide victory for Green Bay. While Clark has been a standout performer for much of his career, as his three Pro Bowl selections would indicate, he recorded just 37 total tackles and one quarterback sack during the 2024 campaign. Those are the worst numbers he has put up in a single season since his rookie year in 2016.

Losing out on a pair of first-round picks cannot be painted as a minor loss. That being said, with the upside that the Packers have on both sides of the ball now, there is a better than good chance that those picks will come in the final third of the first round as long as they aren't selections coming years down the road.

With Green Bay set to open the 2025 regular season next Sunday with a matchup against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field, the cheeseheads will hope to see Parsons introduce himself to Jared Goff early and often to help the Packers set the tone for what could be a very special season in Green Bay.

