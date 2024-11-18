Matt LaFleur Teases More Snaps for Surprise Player After Week 11
The Green Bay Packers are 7-3 on the season and are coming off a 20-19 victory over the Chicago Bears. The Packers blocked Cairo Santos' 46-yard field goal as time expired, helping secure their fifth win in the last six games.
The Packers had multiple guys step up in this win, including players that fans wouldn't have expected too. One of those players was second-year defensive end Brenton Cox Jr. He caught the attention of the coaching staff and will see an uptick in snaps going forward.
Packers News: Brenton Cox Jr. Will Be Playing More Going Forward
Head coach Matt LaFleur was speaking to team reporters on Monday afternoon and revealed that he was very impressed by Cox Jr. against the Bears.
"I would expect to see more of him."- Matt LaFleur
Due to Preston Smith no longer being on the team, more snaps along the edge opened up. On Sunday, Cox Jr. made his 2024 debut and played in 22 snaps. He took advantage and racked up three tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, and two pressures.
The Florida product made his presence felt and will be out there going forward. Green Bay has 25 team sacks in 2024, but as the season progresses, they need more bodies along the trenches.
Another reason he will see more snaps is that Lukas Van Ness has struggled this season. He has 20 total tackles, one sack, and a 43.8 overall PFF grade.
The Packers have the San Francisco 49ers next on the slate, which is a rematch of last season's Divisional Round matchup.
Green Bay looks to get revenge, and Cox Jr. will have an opportunity to build on his performance.
