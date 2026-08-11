Matt LaFleur takes surprise shot at Packers legend Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers fans couldn't help but raise an eyebrow this week as head coach Matt LaFleur took an undeniable shot at Aaron Rodgers. When talking about who the best quarterback, is at making adjustments the head coach pointed to Jordan Love as part of a larger conversation talking about his starter and how impressive that Love had been in his starting career. NFL Network reported the comments that are easy to question when you look at LaFleur's history of quarterbacks.

""He's gotta be the best I've been around in terms of adjustments, and rarely does he get out-schemed; it's pretty remarkable, and that was all foreign to him coming into the league."" Matt LaFleur

LaFleur was pressed after saying this and would admit it would make Rodgers angry. This is a fair take when you look at Love's history and understand how incredible Rodgers has been at adjusting on the fly. The quarterback was known for his ability to draw up plays in the dirt or to get the defense to jump offside.

Rodgers won two MVPs under LaFleur and won a pair of playoff games with the head coach. These are accomplishments that Love hasn't come close to matching, even if the talent is undeniable. To say that Love is above Rodgers in any category is a wild take and a clear shot at a legend who deserves a high level of respect when it comes to his football resume.

Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur Takes Surprise Shot at Green Bay Legend Aaron Rodgers

It is also worth noting here that LaFleur has worked with both Jared Goff in the past as well as retired Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan as the quarterbacks coach during his MVP campaign in the 2016 season. While both of these quarterbacks are more accomplished than Love, it is easy to argue the Green Bay quarterback has a brighter future based on his talent.

However, this argument falls apart when talking about Rodgers and what the quarterback meant to the organization. He is in the discussion as the most talented thrower of the football the league has seen. One who is going to be remembered for his ability to manipulate the defense and make adjustments on the fly.

No question, LaFleur is understandably excited about the progress of Love, but there isn't a category that you can put Love in currently that is clearly above Rodgers. It is a shot at the quarterback that LaFleur himself noted and there is good reason for the veteran to be annoyed with a take that simply isn't accurate.