Matt LaFleur Subtly Drives Home MarShawn Lloyd Disappointment for Packers Fans

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur didn't downplay the issues his running back room has presented the offense during the 2025 season on Friday. LaFleur didn't call anyone out, but his praise of the hopefully-returning-soon MarShawn Lloyd.

Lloyd's leg injury has gotten more looks, and LaFleur has heard things are going smoothly for the former USC Trojan and South Carolina Gamecock's recovery. LaFleur didn't imply the same while talking about Lloyd's void in the room. When discussing Josh Jacobs' workload going into this game, LaFleur sounded pleased.

"I think that's always the balancing act that you have to play each and every week. He says he feels great, so that's a big plus. We're definitely a different team when he's fully involved in our offense," LaFleur said.

It's been a season of LaFleur going back and forth about Lloyd's recovery. At the end of October, he was less confident he'd have the former third-round pick at his disposal. These days, he sounds more optimistic, but it's not as though he's guaranteeing anything. His language is intentionally vague because there are more tests to be done to give everyone a better idea, or there is no good news, and he's not trying to bluntly lie to the media.

Jordan Love's Dominance Isn't Sustainable if Packers Have No Run Game

Jordan Love has played well this season for sure but that isn't sustainable in the playoffs. Once the best defensive coordinators in the NFC zero in on his weaknesses, he'll need to be get help from his backfield.

Right now, it's just Josh Jacobs or Emmanuel Wilson's play that suggests they can bail Love out when and give him a quality rushing attack. The Packers drafted Lloyd for a reason but his health hasn't allowed him to touch the field once in 2025. That's a problem, especially since Jacobs has already been banged up.

LaFleur understands their pain and may not be too thrilled with GM Brian Gutekunst for not getting close to a deal to rectify the situation. As the Lloyd question continues to go unanswered with anything other than a "keep waiting," there's not much more LaFleur could offer.

Green Bay has handled the RB room's issues with grace so far, but there may come a point where Love is stretched too thin and regret will set in. For many different reasons.

