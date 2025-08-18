Matt LaFleur Sends Message to Packers' Backup QBs Ahead of Finale

The Green Bay Packers know that rising star Jordan Love will be their QB1 when the regular season opens. Barring injury, that will be the case throughout the 2025 campaign.

Things become a bit more interesting once we venture further down the depth chart at the quarterback position, however. With just one preseason game remaining on the schedule, the battle for the QB3 spot on the roster is still undecided, but head coach Matt LaFleur knows what he is looking for out of whoever lays claim to that spot, and he explained as much on Sunday.

According to Jason Hirschhorn of The Leap, LaFleur seems to just want whoever wins this job to be a player who has a firm grasp of the offensive schemes utilized in Green Bay so that the coaching staff can, ultimately, develop them into a contributor at the most important position on the field.

Packers HC Matt LaFleur on what he wants in No. 3 QB:



"Somebody who can command the offense. You want someone you can develop into hopefully a guy that can play for you someday." — Jason B. Hirschhorn (@by_JBH) August 17, 2025

Packers' LaFleur Shares What He Wants from Backup QBs Ahead of Finale

With Malik Willis having all but locked up the QB2 job with the Packers, the attention turns to Sean Clifford and Taylor Elgersma to see which, if either, of the two can show enough to make the Packers' coaching staff believe they're indispensable.

With Elgersma getting the opportunity for playing time in the first half of the team's win over the Indianapolis Colts, the Canadian rookie had a fine showing. In the end, Elgersma finished his second preseason performance with a team-high 109 passing yards after completing 7/11 pass attempts.

After only seeing mop-up duty during the final offensive drive of the night in Green Bay's preseason opener, Elgersma did the most with his opportunity against the Colts.

His primary competition, former Penn State standout Sean Clifford, only saw one series of work during week 2 of the preseason. He made the most of the time on the field, though, by leading the Packers' 13-play touchdown drive that spanned over five minutes of game time. This score proved to be the game-winning touchdown on the night.

So, which of these two has the leg up in the battle for the QB3 spot on the roster? That depends on your personal opinion. Both have enjoyed very positive moments throughout the preseason. The competition could truly come down to which player looks better coming out of Saturday's matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

The best thing that Clifford and Elgersma can do between now and this weekend is make sure they have a firm grasp of that playbook and put their best foot forward when their number is called upon.

