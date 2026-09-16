Matt LaFleur's unearned extension a defining story for Packers in Week 1

The Green Bay Packers collapsing in Week 1 brought back frustrating memories of last year's playoff exit and left an obvious level of concern when it comes to the team's leadership. This isn't meant to be a breakdown of LaFleur or questioning the history of the head coach. Rather, in a league that can fire Mike Tomlin or John Harbaugh there is no such thing as safety no matter your accomplishments in a league completely focused on what you have accomplished most recently.

For LaFleur, this has been one lone postseason win since Aaron Rodgers left the franchise and the reins were handed to Jordan Love. One postseason win in this long stretch of time isn't matching the standard a historic franchise has so clearly established. With this in mind, it is time to question Green Bay's top decision makers who opted to re-sign LaFleur in January despite the Packers exiting the playoffs after holding a double-digit lead against a hated division rival.

Losing a wildcard game in this fashion is more than enough to get many coaches fired, LaFleur being handed an extension after overseeing this accomplishment was a choice. One that appears to be haunting Green Bay after the Packers suffered a very similar collapse in the first week of the 2026 season.

The timing of the failure serves as a reminder that Green Bay extended a head coach who hadn't earned this. Now, there is reason to wonder if the Packers are going to need to make a leadership change to be able to put this level of failure behind them.

Packers Timing of Matt LaFleur Extension Continues to be Odd Decision for Green Bay Front Office

Re-signing the head coach after such an epic playoff collapse sent a message that failure was acceptable. While losing is inevitable it matters how it happens and whether or not your coaching is clearly going to be able to right the ship. Sunday showed why the there should be a clear level of concern that the Packers are going to need to make a change that will now prove to be all the more expensive.

There simply is no defending the level of inability to stop the collapses Green Bay fans have watched in each of the past two games. Sunday's was by far the most concerning as it came against a team expected to be at the bottom of the NFC North and was forced to turn to backup quarterback Bo Nix.

Any angle you choose to look at it from there is no defense of LaFleur's coaching and the lack of answers when you see your team reeling. It happening on the heels of an extension exposes poor decision-making and leaves room to wonder just how safe the job might be.